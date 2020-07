Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Big house on a corner lot. This great house is across the street from the park, has 3 living spaces, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom is downstairs with an over-sized closet and en suite bathroom. There is even a pass-thru closet from the main master closet to the hallway! With 2 living area upstairs, there is plenty of space for everyone to enjoy their own space and hobby.