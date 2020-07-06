2416 Canchim Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Brick Home in Keller ISD located in the West Fork Ranch addition that is close to I-35W. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office or could make 4th bedroom, and open concept living. Home has a warm brick corner fireplace in the living room. The home also has loads of storage including a hall closet, walk in closets, two linen closets, pantry in the kitchen and multiple shelves in the large utility room. Master bedroom features an on suite with seperate garden tub and shower in the back of the home.