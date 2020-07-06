All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:38 PM

2416 Canchim Street

2416 Canchim Street · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Canchim Street, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick Home in Keller ISD located in the West Fork Ranch addition that is close to I-35W. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office or could make 4th bedroom, and open concept living. Home has a warm brick corner fireplace in the living room. The home also has loads of storage including a hall closet, walk in closets, two linen closets, pantry in the kitchen and multiple shelves in the large utility room. Master bedroom features an on suite with seperate garden tub and shower in the back of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Canchim Street have any available units?
2416 Canchim Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 Canchim Street have?
Some of 2416 Canchim Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Canchim Street currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Canchim Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Canchim Street pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Canchim Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2416 Canchim Street offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Canchim Street offers parking.
Does 2416 Canchim Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Canchim Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Canchim Street have a pool?
No, 2416 Canchim Street does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Canchim Street have accessible units?
No, 2416 Canchim Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Canchim Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Canchim Street has units with dishwashers.

