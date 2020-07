Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace oven

Nortwest ISD !!! Location!location! location ! Well-maintained like new home in a great location! Open floor plan with plenty of space for everyone.One story with Granite counter tops in kitchen, walk in pantry, great sized master with walk in closet!

Charming three bedrooms home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Large backyard. Easy access to Hwy I-35 and just minutes from shopping places,restaurants and so much more .