2413 Kelton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home! Open floor plan with Galley Kitchen and new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and hallways. Split bedrooms with carpets in bedrooms and living area. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Washer dryer connections located in utility room. Tenant to bring their own refrigerator, Washer, dryer and provide proof of renters insurance policy. Tenant will maintain yard and pay all utilities. Pets considered on case by case with a $300 pet deposit per pet. No aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult paid online. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.