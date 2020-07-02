All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2413 Kelton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2413 Kelton Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:47 PM

2413 Kelton Street

2413 Kelton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2413 Kelton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Meadows Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home! Open floor plan with Galley Kitchen and new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and hallways. Split bedrooms with carpets in bedrooms and living area. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Washer dryer connections located in utility room. Tenant to bring their own refrigerator, Washer, dryer and provide proof of renters insurance policy. Tenant will maintain yard and pay all utilities. Pets considered on case by case with a $300 pet deposit per pet. No aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult paid online. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Kelton Street have any available units?
2413 Kelton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Kelton Street have?
Some of 2413 Kelton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Kelton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Kelton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Kelton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 Kelton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2413 Kelton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Kelton Street offers parking.
Does 2413 Kelton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 Kelton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Kelton Street have a pool?
No, 2413 Kelton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Kelton Street have accessible units?
No, 2413 Kelton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Kelton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Kelton Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University