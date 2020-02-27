All apartments in Fort Worth
2345 Ash Grove Trail

2345 Ash Grove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2345 Ash Grove Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In Ready. Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home with a lot of space for entertaining. Neutral colors throughout. 3 living areas. 2 dining areas. One is a living-dining combo. Island kitchen with built in microwave. Open to dining and living room. Large utility-pantry combo. Convenient half bath downstairs. WBFP. Ceiling fans. 2 inch blinds throughout. All large bedrooms with walk in closets upstairs. Large back yard with patio and a producing vegetable garden. Conveniently located not too far from I-30 for an easy commute to just about anywhere. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In. Please review requirements in media.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Ash Grove Trail have any available units?
2345 Ash Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Ash Grove Trail have?
Some of 2345 Ash Grove Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Ash Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Ash Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Ash Grove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2345 Ash Grove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2345 Ash Grove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Ash Grove Trail offers parking.
Does 2345 Ash Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Ash Grove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Ash Grove Trail have a pool?
No, 2345 Ash Grove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Ash Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 2345 Ash Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Ash Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 Ash Grove Trail has units with dishwashers.

