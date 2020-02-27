2345 Ash Grove Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Ready. Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home with a lot of space for entertaining. Neutral colors throughout. 3 living areas. 2 dining areas. One is a living-dining combo. Island kitchen with built in microwave. Open to dining and living room. Large utility-pantry combo. Convenient half bath downstairs. WBFP. Ceiling fans. 2 inch blinds throughout. All large bedrooms with walk in closets upstairs. Large back yard with patio and a producing vegetable garden. Conveniently located not too far from I-30 for an easy commute to just about anywhere. Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In. Please review requirements in media.