Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located 5 minutes from downtown Fort Worth close to downtown dining, shopping and major fort worth attractions and shopping centers.Two level duplex, downstairs features a large kitchen, Dining and Living area and a half bathroom, Upstairs features two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Tenant must provide refrigerator, washer and dryer. Application fee 45 per adult and can be paid online see private remarks.