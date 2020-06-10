2336 Irwin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Freshly updated Craftsman Bungalow on a corner lot in sought after Mistletoe Heights. Home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom has private living area within. Wrap around front porch is welcoming and cheerful! Hardwood floors throughout the entire bottom level have been freshly redone. New carpet in all three bedrooms upstairs. Middle bedroom could be used as a media room with ease. Excellent home for entertaining at a fantastic rental rate! Will not last long! Call Showingtime first then GO AND SHOW!