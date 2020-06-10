All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2336 Irwin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2336 Irwin Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

2336 Irwin Street

2336 Irwin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2336 Irwin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Freshly updated Craftsman Bungalow on a corner lot in sought after Mistletoe Heights. Home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom has private living area within. Wrap around front porch is welcoming and cheerful! Hardwood floors throughout the entire bottom level have been freshly redone. New carpet in all three bedrooms upstairs. Middle bedroom could be used as a media room with ease. Excellent home for entertaining at a fantastic rental rate! Will not last long! Call Showingtime first then GO AND SHOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Irwin Street have any available units?
2336 Irwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Irwin Street have?
Some of 2336 Irwin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Irwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Irwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Irwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Irwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2336 Irwin Street offer parking?
No, 2336 Irwin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2336 Irwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Irwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Irwin Street have a pool?
No, 2336 Irwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Irwin Street have accessible units?
No, 2336 Irwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Irwin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 Irwin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University