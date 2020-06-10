2336 Irwin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Mistletoe Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Freshly updated Craftsman Bungalow on a corner lot in sought after Mistletoe Heights. Home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom has private living area within. Wrap around front porch is welcoming and cheerful! Hardwood floors throughout the entire bottom level have been freshly redone. New carpet in all three bedrooms upstairs. Middle bedroom could be used as a media room with ease. Excellent home for entertaining at a fantastic rental rate! Will not last long! Call Showingtime first then GO AND SHOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2336 Irwin Street have any available units?
2336 Irwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Irwin Street have?
Some of 2336 Irwin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Irwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Irwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.