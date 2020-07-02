All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

2325 Woodmont Trail

2325 Woodmont Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Woodmont Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE NICE NICE! 2 & 2 with spacious living area and wbfp. New carpet in bedrooms and living, with ceramic tile floors in kitchen and baths. Utility closet with full size washer and dryer connections inside house. Private fenced in backyard and personal patio area, walking distance to local park, picnic, & playground across the street. 2 car garage. Easy access to I-35 & I-20 Lots of shopping and close to schools. No inside pets, PET RESTRICTIONS, ask if you have questions, outside pet deposit is for each outside pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Woodmont Trail have any available units?
2325 Woodmont Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Woodmont Trail have?
Some of 2325 Woodmont Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Woodmont Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Woodmont Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Woodmont Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 Woodmont Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2325 Woodmont Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Woodmont Trail offers parking.
Does 2325 Woodmont Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Woodmont Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Woodmont Trail have a pool?
No, 2325 Woodmont Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Woodmont Trail have accessible units?
No, 2325 Woodmont Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Woodmont Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Woodmont Trail has units with dishwashers.

