2311 NW 26th St., Ft. Worth N-Side - This is a nice 3 bedroom/2 bath, 2-story home on the North-side of Fort Worth that has been completely updated with new flooring, new lights & fixtures, 2 newly remodeled tiled bathrooms, new paint inside & out, and updated electrical and plumbing. The property has a fenced in driveway, a large back yard with a large storage shed, and a very nice front porch. Central Heat & AC, brand new electric stove and dishwasher. The 2nd story is a perfect play area for the children or can be used for extra storage.



