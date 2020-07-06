All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2305 Bernese Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2305 Bernese Lane

2305 Bernese Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Bernese Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3648b660f8 ----
Where to start!! This new home has never been lived in! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath is plush with En Suite Bathroom and Walk-In Closet in Master. Double Sink in Master. Bright and Open throughout the house. Gorgeous Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinets, Backsplash, and Island. Open concept. Stainless Steel Appliances. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer Connections. Spacious Two Car Garage. Covered Patio with Spacious Backyard for Relaxing or Entertaining! KELLER ISD! HOA BENEFITS! Multiple Pools! THIS IS A MUST SEE! All Pets Must be Approved in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Bernese Lane have any available units?
2305 Bernese Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Bernese Lane have?
Some of 2305 Bernese Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Bernese Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Bernese Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Bernese Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Bernese Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Bernese Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Bernese Lane offers parking.
Does 2305 Bernese Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Bernese Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Bernese Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Bernese Lane has a pool.
Does 2305 Bernese Lane have accessible units?
No, 2305 Bernese Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Bernese Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Bernese Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

