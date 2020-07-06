2305 Bernese Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3648b660f8 ----

Where to start!! This new home has never been lived in! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath is plush with En Suite Bathroom and Walk-In Closet in Master. Double Sink in Master. Bright and Open throughout the house. Gorgeous Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinets, Backsplash, and Island. Open concept. Stainless Steel Appliances. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer Connections. Spacious Two Car Garage. Covered Patio with Spacious Backyard for Relaxing or Entertaining! KELLER ISD! HOA BENEFITS! Multiple Pools! THIS IS A MUST SEE! All Pets Must be Approved in advance.