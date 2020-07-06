2245 Juarez Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom with Game room, media room, 3,5 baths, 2 car garage. Master downstairs with a large walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, garden tub, duel sinks. Game room and Media room upstairs with 3 bedrooms with walk in closets, Jack and Jill bath and another full bath upstairs and half bath down. 2 car garage, sprinkler system, covered patio. Near shopping and restaurants and entertainment. This is For Sale or Lease whichever comes first. TAR application. $40 app fee per adult can be paid online. Copy of Drivers license. Picture of pets. Last 3 pay stubs.