Fort Worth, TX
2245 Juarez Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:13 PM

2245 Juarez Drive

2245 Juarez Drive
Location

2245 Juarez Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom with Game room, media room, 3,5 baths, 2 car garage. Master downstairs with a large walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, garden tub, duel sinks. Game room and Media room upstairs with 3 bedrooms with walk in closets, Jack and Jill bath and another full bath upstairs and half bath down. 2 car garage, sprinkler system, covered patio. Near shopping and restaurants and entertainment. This is For Sale or Lease whichever comes first. TAR application. $40 app fee per adult can be paid online. Copy of Drivers license. Picture of pets. Last 3 pay stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Juarez Drive have any available units?
2245 Juarez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 Juarez Drive have?
Some of 2245 Juarez Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Juarez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Juarez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Juarez Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2245 Juarez Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2245 Juarez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2245 Juarez Drive offers parking.
Does 2245 Juarez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2245 Juarez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Juarez Drive have a pool?
No, 2245 Juarez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2245 Juarez Drive have accessible units?
No, 2245 Juarez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Juarez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2245 Juarez Drive has units with dishwashers.

