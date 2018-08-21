2241 W Rosedale Street S

2241 West Rosedale Street South, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Mistletoe Heights
Cute Cottage in Mistletoe Heights - Cute cottage in Mistletoe Heights ready to move in! Fabulous bathrooms and kitchen. Huge living room has brick decorative fireplace. Hardwood floors and travertine throughout the home. Master bathroom has wonderful walk in shower and huge closet. 2nd bath has claw foot bath and linen closet. Garage apartment has separate lease.
(RLNE5700492)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
