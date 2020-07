Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven Property Amenities pool

Calling all upscale living residence. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Wood type flooring, in ground swimming pool, washer dryer included. Treat yourself to living close to TCU, Hospital District and restaurants like Steel City Pops and night life of Magnolia Entertainment District. Botanical Gardens down the street. You will love the convenience of this location, but the privacy of the quaint area.