2237 W Rosedale Street S

BEAUTIFUL Craftsman home located in the historic Mistletoe Heights. Enjoy walking the tree-lined neighborhood or spending a relaxing evening in the backyard that is designed for hosting. This house boasts three spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and plenty of space for storage-parking with a garage and a porte cochere. The newly constructed master bedroom and bathroom includes all of the charm of a historic home paired with updated amenities such as a large walk-in closet. Treat yourself to walking distance to the Trinity Trail and University Park Village. Feeds in to the highly ranked Lily B. Clayton Elementary School. You will love the convenience of this location and the privacy of a quaint neighborhood