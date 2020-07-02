All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:32 AM

2237 W Rosedale Street S

2237 West Rosedale Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2237 West Rosedale Street South, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BEAUTIFUL Craftsman home located in the historic Mistletoe Heights. Enjoy walking the tree-lined neighborhood or spending a relaxing evening in the backyard that is designed for hosting. This house boasts three spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and plenty of space for storage-parking with a garage and a porte cochere. The newly constructed master bedroom and bathroom includes all of the charm of a historic home paired with updated amenities such as a large walk-in closet. Treat yourself to walking distance to the Trinity Trail and University Park Village. Feeds in to the highly ranked Lily B. Clayton Elementary School. You will love the convenience of this location and the privacy of a quaint neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 W Rosedale Street S have any available units?
2237 W Rosedale Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 W Rosedale Street S have?
Some of 2237 W Rosedale Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 W Rosedale Street S currently offering any rent specials?
2237 W Rosedale Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 W Rosedale Street S pet-friendly?
No, 2237 W Rosedale Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2237 W Rosedale Street S offer parking?
Yes, 2237 W Rosedale Street S offers parking.
Does 2237 W Rosedale Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 W Rosedale Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 W Rosedale Street S have a pool?
No, 2237 W Rosedale Street S does not have a pool.
Does 2237 W Rosedale Street S have accessible units?
No, 2237 W Rosedale Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 W Rosedale Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 W Rosedale Street S has units with dishwashers.

