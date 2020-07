Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Just reduced! Location, location, location! Craftsman home in Historic Mistletoe Heights for lease. Easy access to great schools, parks, Magnolia district and medical district. Perfect for young families, feeds in to the highly ranked Lily B. Clayton Elementary. New lease price $1800 monthly. First month move in special $1500. Taking applications now. Open house Saturday Oct 5 and Oct 12 from 2-4 P.M.