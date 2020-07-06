2204 Jenson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on large lot and minutes from Downtown. Shaded front yard with matures oak trees. Quiet neighborhood adjacent to Meadowbrook golf course. House is situated over 75 feet from the road providing quiet privacy and beautiful picturesque view from the living room. Brand new roof, Bathroom recently updated with travertine tile throughout. Beautiful original Hardwood floors in all bedrooms! Refrigerator, gas stove and full size washer and dryer included in Rent. Attached two car garage with automatic door openers. Ready for immediate move-in!