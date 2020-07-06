All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

2204 Jenson Road

2204 Jenson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Jenson Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on large lot and minutes from Downtown. Shaded front yard with matures oak trees. Quiet neighborhood adjacent to Meadowbrook golf course. House is situated over 75 feet from the road providing quiet privacy and beautiful picturesque view from the living room. Brand new roof, Bathroom recently updated with travertine tile throughout. Beautiful original Hardwood floors in all bedrooms!  Refrigerator, gas stove and full size washer and dryer included in Rent. Attached two car garage with automatic door openers. Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Jenson Road have any available units?
2204 Jenson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Jenson Road have?
Some of 2204 Jenson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Jenson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Jenson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Jenson Road pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Jenson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2204 Jenson Road offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Jenson Road offers parking.
Does 2204 Jenson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 Jenson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Jenson Road have a pool?
No, 2204 Jenson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Jenson Road have accessible units?
No, 2204 Jenson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Jenson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Jenson Road has units with dishwashers.

