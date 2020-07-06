All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2203 Western Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2203 Western Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2203 Western Ave

2203 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2203 Western Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Short Term Rental Below Market
Close to everything. This duplex is is walking distance to amazing local restaurants, art galleries, boutique shops, and all that the Camp Bowie area has to offer. This is an animal friendly property with a fenced yard. You'll see many neighbors walking their 4 legged friends in this neighborhood day and night. The spacious living area features hardwood floors with a full kitchen and fenced back yard. The 2 bedrooms have ample space with nice size closets. Washer/Dryer could be included if needed. The spacious porch is great for relaxing evenings. Don't worry about doing yardwork, that's included. Not looking for a long term commitment? No problem. This property is available for a 1 or 2 month lease with a month to month rollover. It's perfect for someone who is relocating or otherwise temporarily displaced. The property may be sold in the first part of 2019. If the property is not sold, the current tenant will have the option for a 6 or 12 month lease. This block of Western has a nice brand new smooth surface. The city recently completed a major floodwater remediation project. It is intended to dramatically reduce the possibility of flooding. Rental/flood insurance isn't required, but it is recommended. Please feel free to call Kent at 817 205 3118 or email with any questions, or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1730955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Western Ave have any available units?
2203 Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Western Ave have?
Some of 2203 Western Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Western Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Western Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Western Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Western Ave offers parking.
Does 2203 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 Western Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Western Ave have a pool?
No, 2203 Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 2203 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Western Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University