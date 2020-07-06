2203 Western Ave

Amenities

Close to everything. This duplex is is walking distance to amazing local restaurants, art galleries, boutique shops, and all that the Camp Bowie area has to offer. This is an animal friendly property with a fenced yard. You'll see many neighbors walking their 4 legged friends in this neighborhood day and night. The spacious living area features hardwood floors with a full kitchen and fenced back yard. The 2 bedrooms have ample space with nice size closets. Washer/Dryer could be included if needed. The spacious porch is great for relaxing evenings. Don't worry about doing yardwork, that's included. Not looking for a long term commitment? No problem. This property is available for a 1 or 2 month lease with a month to month rollover. It's perfect for someone who is relocating or otherwise temporarily displaced. The property may be sold in the first part of 2019. If the property is not sold, the current tenant will have the option for a 6 or 12 month lease. This block of Western has a nice brand new smooth surface. The city recently completed a major floodwater remediation project. It is intended to dramatically reduce the possibility of flooding. Rental/flood insurance isn't required, but it is recommended. Please feel free to call Kent at 817 205 3118 or email with any questions, or to schedule a showing.



