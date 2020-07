Amenities

gym pool refrigerator

Brookdale Ridgmar is a premiere independent living community in the heart of West Ft Worth. Well-appointed apartment-style residences with the services and amenities of a vacation property. Heated, indoor swimming pool is great for an aquatic workout or a leisurely swim. Fitness and wellness programs are tailored to all levels of health and well-being. Rent starts at $1975