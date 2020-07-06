All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2133 Carlotta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2133 Carlotta Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2133 Carlotta Drive

2133 Carlotta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2133 Carlotta Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This is the what you've been looking for!
Affordable, beautiful & spacious in a great neighborhood! Fantastic open floor plan, spacious master bedroom w a garden tub & seperate shower in master bath. Updated appliances in kitchen, and a dining area with plenty of natural light coming in. Small covered patio in a private back yard with healthy looking grass. Convenience of a utility area right off of kitchen, and a two car garage.

To schedule a showing or apply online visit www.primepropertiesforlease.com or Call 817-431-3700.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2006

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,500.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Carlotta Drive have any available units?
2133 Carlotta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Carlotta Drive have?
Some of 2133 Carlotta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Carlotta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Carlotta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Carlotta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 Carlotta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2133 Carlotta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Carlotta Drive offers parking.
Does 2133 Carlotta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Carlotta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Carlotta Drive have a pool?
No, 2133 Carlotta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Carlotta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2133 Carlotta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Carlotta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2133 Carlotta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University