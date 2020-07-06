2133 Carlotta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This is the what you've been looking for!

Affordable, beautiful & spacious in a great neighborhood! Fantastic open floor plan, spacious master bedroom w a garden tub & seperate shower in master bath. Updated appliances in kitchen, and a dining area with plenty of natural light coming in. Small covered patio in a private back yard with healthy looking grass. Convenience of a utility area right off of kitchen, and a two car garage.



To schedule a showing or apply online visit www.primepropertiesforlease.com or Call 817-431-3700.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2006



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,500.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.