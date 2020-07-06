2128 Valley Forge Trail

Amenities

Gorgeous home on a corner lot. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath, half bath, 2 living rooms, 2 dining rooms. Large eat in kitchen features granite counters, abundance of cabinets, island, stainless steel refrigerator and deep pantry. Master is located down stairs features large bay windows and master bath features dual sinks, deep large closet, garden tub and separate shower. Located upstairs is 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, an office and a huge second living room. This home is located near shopping, dining and entertainment and easy access to I-35.