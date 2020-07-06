All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

2128 Valley Forge Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home on a corner lot. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath, half bath, 2 living rooms, 2 dining rooms. Large eat in kitchen features granite counters, abundance of cabinets, island, stainless steel refrigerator and deep pantry. Master is located down stairs features large bay windows and master bath features dual sinks, deep large closet, garden tub and separate shower. Located upstairs is 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, an office and a huge second living room. This home is located near shopping, dining and entertainment and easy access to I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Valley Forge Trail have any available units?
2128 Valley Forge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Valley Forge Trail have?
Some of 2128 Valley Forge Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Valley Forge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Valley Forge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Valley Forge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Valley Forge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2128 Valley Forge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Valley Forge Trail offers parking.
Does 2128 Valley Forge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Valley Forge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Valley Forge Trail have a pool?
No, 2128 Valley Forge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Valley Forge Trail have accessible units?
No, 2128 Valley Forge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Valley Forge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Valley Forge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

