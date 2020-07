Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to this stunning two story home featuring a front and back covered porch! Spacious bright rooms, arched entryways, gourmet kitchen with island and tons of cabinet space, gorgeous master en-suite with garden tub, walk-in closet, and dual sinks and ceiling fans in each room. This beauty is ready for move-in. Come view today!