2117 Trina

Amenities

pet friendly game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Such a beautiful home in Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD - This lovely home will not last! This is very close to Burlington Northern's Corporate office. This is a two story home that is over 2100 square feet. The living, formal dining kitchen are all downstairs, The bedrooms are all upstairs with brand new carpet. This home is close to shopping, restaurants and highways,



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE2520984)