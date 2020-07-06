All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2117 Trina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2117 Trina
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:36 AM

2117 Trina

2117 Trina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2117 Trina Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Such a beautiful home in Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD - This lovely home will not last! This is very close to Burlington Northern's Corporate office. This is a two story home that is over 2100 square feet. The living, formal dining kitchen are all downstairs, The bedrooms are all upstairs with brand new carpet. This home is close to shopping, restaurants and highways,

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE2520984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Trina have any available units?
2117 Trina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2117 Trina currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Trina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Trina pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 Trina is pet friendly.
Does 2117 Trina offer parking?
No, 2117 Trina does not offer parking.
Does 2117 Trina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Trina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Trina have a pool?
No, 2117 Trina does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Trina have accessible units?
No, 2117 Trina does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Trina have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Trina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 Trina have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 Trina does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University