Amenities

garage range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire property freshly painted. New flooring with a luxury wood appearance throughout. Beautiful new counter tops. Fenced back yard. One car garage. Must see! Oven/Stove will be installed at move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.