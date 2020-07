Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home in Tehama Ridge has many things to offer. The home has two dining areas & one living. The kitchen is opened & large with many cabinets & counter top space. It has a full sprinkler system. The garden tub is made of marble, with a separate stand up shower & double sinks. This place has everything that you need!