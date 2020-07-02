All apartments in Fort Worth
2110 Mistletoe Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
WOW! All appliances & yard maintenance included! Attached oversized two car garage! Nest thermostat and LED lighting. Your new home awaits. This updated home in Mistletoe Heights is walking distance to Lily B. Clayton, parks, trails, and the Zoo. Full renovation included cabinets, all granite counters, flooring, fixtures, & more. On a quiet cul de sac within a historic neighborhood, this is idealistic neighborhood living. The waterfall granite counters and wood plank flooring invite you to enjoy the open living layout of this home. French doors open to a spacious patio in your own privately fenced backyard. Skip the apartment life and enjoy your own private abode adjacent to Magnolia and the Near Southside!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2110 Mistletoe Avenue have any available units?
2110 Mistletoe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Mistletoe Avenue have?
Some of 2110 Mistletoe Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Mistletoe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Mistletoe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Mistletoe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Mistletoe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2110 Mistletoe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Mistletoe Avenue offers parking.
Does 2110 Mistletoe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Mistletoe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Mistletoe Avenue have a pool?
No, 2110 Mistletoe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Mistletoe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2110 Mistletoe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Mistletoe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Mistletoe Avenue has units with dishwashers.

