2110 Mistletoe Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

WOW! All appliances & yard maintenance included! Attached oversized two car garage! Nest thermostat and LED lighting. Your new home awaits. This updated home in Mistletoe Heights is walking distance to Lily B. Clayton, parks, trails, and the Zoo. Full renovation included cabinets, all granite counters, flooring, fixtures, & more. On a quiet cul de sac within a historic neighborhood, this is idealistic neighborhood living. The waterfall granite counters and wood plank flooring invite you to enjoy the open living layout of this home. French doors open to a spacious patio in your own privately fenced backyard. Skip the apartment life and enjoy your own private abode adjacent to Magnolia and the Near Southside!