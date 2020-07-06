All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

2108 Barracks Drive

2108 Barracks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Barracks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright & open concept living/dining/kitchen areas, master split from spare bedrooms, neutral colors throughout, home backs to greenbelt & community park. Owner prefers no pets due to new flooring installed February 2020 but may consider 1 small/medium pet with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Barracks Drive have any available units?
2108 Barracks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2108 Barracks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Barracks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Barracks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Barracks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Barracks Drive offer parking?
No, 2108 Barracks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Barracks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Barracks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Barracks Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Barracks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Barracks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Barracks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Barracks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Barracks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Barracks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Barracks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

