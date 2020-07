Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Rare find! Large and spacious home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! Huge game room, 4 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs. All new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances and newly installed high efficiency HVAC system. This really is a great floor plan for a large family. Easy access to Everman road and I35; got to come see for yourself.