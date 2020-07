Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous open floor plan in Crowley ISD! Three bedroom, two bath home with vaulted ceilings and separate laundry room. Split bedrooms with double sink vanity, separate shower, and garden tub in master bathroom. Covered patio for outdoor living! Pets are on a case by case basis. Tenants and Agents to verify schools and measurements.