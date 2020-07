Amenities

Charming 1930's 2 story Craftsman style home in the heart of the Magnolia area. Walking distance to great restaurants. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house has character, lots of natural light, and original hardwood floors throughout the house. There is a washer and dryer that can stay with the house if needed. A rare opportunity to lease in a highly sought after area. You don't want to miss out.