1975 Milam St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1975 Milam St.

1975 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Location

1975 Milam Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious house midway Fort Worth and Dallas - Property Id: 104756

This spacious home is located in a quiet neighborhood with great access to Downtown Fort Worth and Dallas, close to 820 and I-30. Features two living rooms and both a formal and informal dining space. Large closets are in every bedroom with even more storage space to spare! Texas Live, Cowboys Football, and Rangers Baseball all located only 10 minutes away. Enjoy side entry garage with long driveway
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104756
Property Id 104756

(RLNE4762430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Milam St. have any available units?
1975 Milam St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 Milam St. have?
Some of 1975 Milam St.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Milam St. currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Milam St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Milam St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1975 Milam St. is pet friendly.
Does 1975 Milam St. offer parking?
Yes, 1975 Milam St. offers parking.
Does 1975 Milam St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 Milam St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Milam St. have a pool?
No, 1975 Milam St. does not have a pool.
Does 1975 Milam St. have accessible units?
No, 1975 Milam St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Milam St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1975 Milam St. has units with dishwashers.

