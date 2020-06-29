1965 Stonehill Drive

Amenities

Wow! Awesome huge corner lot in award winning Northwest ISD!! This 1 story, open concept home has been completely updated with gorgeous wood floors, subway tile, stainless appliances, granite, and new carpet! Fresh, clean and neutral throughout! New HVAC & water heater will save on utiliies! Huge covered patio & park like backyard with an extra parking pad in the back! Enjoy evenings by the fireplace! Great neighborhood minutes from Texas Speedway, Tanger Outlets, downtown Fort Worth, Denton, Roanoke's Oak Street and Alliance. Community offers 2 pools, amenity center, play areas and walking trails!