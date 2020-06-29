All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:00 AM

1965 Stonehill Drive

1965 Stonehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1965 Stonehill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow! Awesome huge corner lot in award winning Northwest ISD!! This 1 story, open concept home has been completely updated with gorgeous wood floors, subway tile, stainless appliances, granite, and new carpet! Fresh, clean and neutral throughout! New HVAC & water heater will save on utiliies! Huge covered patio & park like backyard with an extra parking pad in the back! Enjoy evenings by the fireplace! Great neighborhood minutes from Texas Speedway, Tanger Outlets, downtown Fort Worth, Denton, Roanoke's Oak Street and Alliance. Community offers 2 pools, amenity center, play areas and walking trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Stonehill Drive have any available units?
1965 Stonehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 Stonehill Drive have?
Some of 1965 Stonehill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Stonehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Stonehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Stonehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Stonehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1965 Stonehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Stonehill Drive offers parking.
Does 1965 Stonehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Stonehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Stonehill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1965 Stonehill Drive has a pool.
Does 1965 Stonehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1965 Stonehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Stonehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 Stonehill Drive has units with dishwashers.

