Fort Worth, TX
1925 Saint Louis Ave.
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:14 AM

1925 Saint Louis Ave.

1925 Saint Louis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Saint Louis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1925 Saint Louis Ave., Ft. Worth (S-Side) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home which has been completely updated with new paint inside and out , new roof, custom tile throughout, open floor plan, and new carpet. Property is gated with a new driveway that has room for up to 4 vehicles, has central HVAC and washer & dryer connections. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood just south of downtown, close to 35W.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Saint Louis Ave. have any available units?
1925 Saint Louis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Saint Louis Ave. have?
Some of 1925 Saint Louis Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Saint Louis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Saint Louis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Saint Louis Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Saint Louis Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1925 Saint Louis Ave. offer parking?
No, 1925 Saint Louis Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1925 Saint Louis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Saint Louis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Saint Louis Ave. have a pool?
No, 1925 Saint Louis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Saint Louis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1925 Saint Louis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Saint Louis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Saint Louis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

