1920 Kachina Lodge Road

Amenities
This house looks brand spanking new with arched entryways in open floor plan with flex space between 2 living & dining or office space. Split Master bedroom has relaxing bath with dual sinks, separate shower and large walk in closet. Large kitchen with custom rich wood cabinets, breakfast bar, breakfast & coffee bar, gas range, refrigerator. Lots of extras: auto on-off light switches, programmable light switch for front outdoor lights, ring doorbell, security cameras, keyless garage door, extensive tile floors in living space, TV wall mounts & carpet in al l3 BR & Family room, covered front & back porch, established landscaping and large private backyard. Walking distance to the park and community pool.