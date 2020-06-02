All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:48 PM

1920 Kachina Lodge Road

1920 Kachina Lodge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Kachina Lodge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
This house looks brand spanking new with arched entryways in open floor plan with flex space between 2 living & dining or office space. Split Master bedroom has relaxing bath with dual sinks, separate shower and large walk in closet. Large kitchen with custom rich wood cabinets, breakfast bar, breakfast & coffee bar, gas range, refrigerator. Lots of extras: auto on-off light switches, programmable light switch for front outdoor lights, ring doorbell, security cameras, keyless garage door, extensive tile floors in living space, TV wall mounts & carpet in al l3 BR & Family room, covered front & back porch, established landscaping and large private backyard. Walking distance to the park and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Kachina Lodge Road have any available units?
1920 Kachina Lodge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Kachina Lodge Road have?
Some of 1920 Kachina Lodge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Kachina Lodge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Kachina Lodge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Kachina Lodge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Kachina Lodge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1920 Kachina Lodge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Kachina Lodge Road offers parking.
Does 1920 Kachina Lodge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Kachina Lodge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Kachina Lodge Road have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Kachina Lodge Road has a pool.
Does 1920 Kachina Lodge Road have accessible units?
No, 1920 Kachina Lodge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Kachina Lodge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Kachina Lodge Road has units with dishwashers.

