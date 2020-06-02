1920 Kachina Lodge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage key fob access

This house looks brand spanking new with arched entryways in open floor plan with flex space between 2 living & dining or office space. Split Master bedroom has relaxing bath with dual sinks, separate shower and large walk in closet. Large kitchen with custom rich wood cabinets, breakfast bar, breakfast & coffee bar, gas range, refrigerator. Lots of extras: auto on-off light switches, programmable light switch for front outdoor lights, ring doorbell, security cameras, keyless garage door, extensive tile floors in living space, TV wall mounts & carpet in al l3 BR & Family room, covered front & back porch, established landscaping and large private backyard. Walking distance to the park and community pool.