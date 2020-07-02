All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:07 AM

1916 5th Avenue

1916 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1916 5th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE Sunday, September 29 from 12 - 2! Historic Craftsman Bungalow in the heart of The Fairmount District of Fort Worth! Tall ceilings, spacious rooms and gorgeous windows throughout. Updated kitchen includes Farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances and Carrara marble counters. Refinished original hardwood floors! New tile in bathroom. Original Shiplap walls in various areas. Original pie cooling cabinet, original drawers and built-ins. Tapered front columns, a large covered front porch and traditional porte-cochere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 5th Avenue have any available units?
1916 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1916 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1916 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1916 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1916 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1916 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1916 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1916 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1916 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1916 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

