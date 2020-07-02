1916 5th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE Sunday, September 29 from 12 - 2! Historic Craftsman Bungalow in the heart of The Fairmount District of Fort Worth! Tall ceilings, spacious rooms and gorgeous windows throughout. Updated kitchen includes Farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances and Carrara marble counters. Refinished original hardwood floors! New tile in bathroom. Original Shiplap walls in various areas. Original pie cooling cabinet, original drawers and built-ins. Tapered front columns, a large covered front porch and traditional porte-cochere.