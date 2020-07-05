1913 Dakar Road E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity on almost half acre lot on the East side of Ridgmar Blvd! Open floor plan flows through 2 living areas, kitchen & 2 dining areas. Kitchen features updated cabinets, SS appliances, gas cooktop, breakfast bar, granite countertops and travertine floors. En-suite master bathroom with granite, separate vanities, tiled shower and travertine floors. Hardwood floors and brick fireplace with gas starter in main living room. Circular driveway & 2 car garage with attached workshop. Split bedrooms with full bathroom and small living area up. 3rd bedroom & updated bath down. Expansive bi-level yard with 2 decks and outdoor fireplace! Spacious home ready for a buyer to put their personal touches on it!