1913 Dakar Road E
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

1913 Dakar Road E

1913 Dakar Road East · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Dakar Road East, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity on almost half acre lot on the East side of Ridgmar Blvd! Open floor plan flows through 2 living areas, kitchen & 2 dining areas. Kitchen features updated cabinets, SS appliances, gas cooktop, breakfast bar, granite countertops and travertine floors. En-suite master bathroom with granite, separate vanities, tiled shower and travertine floors. Hardwood floors and brick fireplace with gas starter in main living room. Circular driveway & 2 car garage with attached workshop. Split bedrooms with full bathroom and small living area up. 3rd bedroom & updated bath down. Expansive bi-level yard with 2 decks and outdoor fireplace! Spacious home ready for a buyer to put their personal touches on it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Dakar Road E have any available units?
1913 Dakar Road E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Dakar Road E have?
Some of 1913 Dakar Road E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Dakar Road E currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Dakar Road E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Dakar Road E pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Dakar Road E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1913 Dakar Road E offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Dakar Road E offers parking.
Does 1913 Dakar Road E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Dakar Road E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Dakar Road E have a pool?
No, 1913 Dakar Road E does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Dakar Road E have accessible units?
No, 1913 Dakar Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Dakar Road E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Dakar Road E has units with dishwashers.

