Fort Worth, TX
1819 Brittain Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1819 Brittain Street

1819 Brittain St · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Brittain St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Carter Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This gorgeous 2/1.5 has been completely renovated to include hardwood flooring throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen, new fixtures, and new heating and air. The stunning kitchen features custom mosaic tile backsplash, fridge included, and granite countertops. With updated greige paint and fresh white trim, this property is ready for move in. Shared yard with the back unit which is also for rent (1817 Brittain). One care detached garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Brittain Street have any available units?
1819 Brittain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Brittain Street have?
Some of 1819 Brittain Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Brittain Street currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Brittain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Brittain Street pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Brittain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1819 Brittain Street offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Brittain Street offers parking.
Does 1819 Brittain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Brittain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Brittain Street have a pool?
No, 1819 Brittain Street does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Brittain Street have accessible units?
No, 1819 Brittain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Brittain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Brittain Street does not have units with dishwashers.

