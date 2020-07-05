1819 Brittain Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This gorgeous 2/1.5 has been completely renovated to include hardwood flooring throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen, new fixtures, and new heating and air. The stunning kitchen features custom mosaic tile backsplash, fridge included, and granite countertops. With updated greige paint and fresh white trim, this property is ready for move in. Shared yard with the back unit which is also for rent (1817 Brittain). One care detached garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.