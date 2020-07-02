1819 Alston Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN THE HEART OF FAIRMOUNT HISTORICAL DISTRICT! Small dining area in living room by kitchen. Breakfast bar. Washer dryer connections in kitchen. Refrigerator and small electric range -nice size backyard with storage shed. Parking in front of duplex - pets are case by basis - no large or aggressive breeds -ONE SMALL PET UNDER 30 POUNDS ONLY-application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and older-NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.