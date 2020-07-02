All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1819 Alston Avenue

1819 Alston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Alston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN THE HEART OF FAIRMOUNT HISTORICAL DISTRICT! Small dining area in living room by kitchen. Breakfast bar. Washer dryer connections in kitchen. Refrigerator and small electric range -nice size backyard with storage shed. Parking in front of duplex - pets are case by basis - no large or aggressive breeds -ONE SMALL PET UNDER 30 POUNDS ONLY-application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and older-NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Alston Avenue have any available units?
1819 Alston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Alston Avenue have?
Some of 1819 Alston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Alston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Alston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Alston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 Alston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1819 Alston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Alston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1819 Alston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Alston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Alston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1819 Alston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Alston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1819 Alston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Alston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Alston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

