Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace game room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Talk about curb appeal! This cute home is move in ready for you and your family. Light wood flooring throughout main common areas making it easy to clean. Beautiful white cabinets in the kitchen opening up to the main living room, with a cozy brick fireplace. This 2 story home also includes a large game room upstairs making it perfect to host.