1770 Farleigh Court

This 1,440sq ft townhome has LVT flooring through out, natural tile surround in the Halll Bathroom, with ceiling fans in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms.
All living areas with a half bath and full size washer/dryer connections are downstairs and all bedrooms are upstairs with a full and master bath.
Ample fenced backyard with patio.
Rental qualification requirements:
Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount
Two years on same job; At least in same industry
600+ credit score
Two years positive rent history
No Evictions or Broken Leases
No Criminal Convictions
Pet friendly (15 pound limit)
