Fort Worth, TX
1740 Capulin Rd
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:07 AM

1740 Capulin Rd

1740 Capulin Road · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Capulin Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1740 Capulin Rd Available 09/06/19 ******Coming Soon****** - Beautifully 3/2/2 with sleek flooring throughout main area and new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features a large oversized island which is open to family room with fireplace and spacious breakfast nook. This gourmet kitchen has tons of cabinets and storage, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub and two additional bedrooms. Patio overlooks spacious backyard retreat, great for children's private play or Sunday afternoon BBQs.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE5105519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Capulin Rd have any available units?
1740 Capulin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Capulin Rd have?
Some of 1740 Capulin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Capulin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Capulin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Capulin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Capulin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Capulin Rd offer parking?
No, 1740 Capulin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1740 Capulin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Capulin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Capulin Rd have a pool?
No, 1740 Capulin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Capulin Rd have accessible units?
No, 1740 Capulin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Capulin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Capulin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

