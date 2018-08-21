Amenities

1740 Capulin Rd Available 09/06/19 ******Coming Soon****** - Beautifully 3/2/2 with sleek flooring throughout main area and new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features a large oversized island which is open to family room with fireplace and spacious breakfast nook. This gourmet kitchen has tons of cabinets and storage, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub and two additional bedrooms. Patio overlooks spacious backyard retreat, great for children's private play or Sunday afternoon BBQs.



www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



