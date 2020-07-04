All apartments in Fort Worth
17365 Riverside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17365 Riverside Drive

17365 Old Denton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

17365 Old Denton Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This CHBO Complete, two-bedroom, one bath San Marcos cabin retreat blends luxury living with the rustic charm of life on the river. San Marcos is just thirty minutes south of downtown Austin and an hour from downtown San Antonio, along the I-35 corridor, making it a perfect spot for corporate tenants with business in either city or in the area who want a true Texas hill country experience.

Forbes recently pointed out that among the fastest growing cities in Texas, greater San Marcos tops the list, with both Hays and Comal counties growing even faster than Austin, which is the nations big city growth leader. In fact, Amazon recently opened a major distribution center joining grocer HEBs Distribution Center. Texas State University is the major university player here. CFAN, Philips, Thermon Manufacturing, Epic Piping and leaders in manufacturing, and travel nurses can easily reach Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC). Retail thrives at San Marcos Premium Outlets and Tanger Factory Outlets and attract big city shoppers. The proximity to Austin also means that employees of 3M, Apple Inc., Hewlett-Packard, AMD, Applied Materials, Cirrus Logic, Cisco Systems, eBay/PayPal, Bioware, Blizzard Entertainment, Hoovers, Intel Corporation, National Instruments, Samsung Group, Silicon Laboratories, Oracle Corporation, Hostgator, or United Devices can enjoy the quieter life in the country while still having a good commute.

This stilted log cabin is right on the river, surrounded by trees that give it privacy. Theres a short path down to the river and a small dock, too. Meandering down from the hills, the spring fed San Marcos weaves its way past the cabin, providing both calm respite and rousing fun to the people here that love to float slowly on its currents in the spring and summer. Off street parking is provided, as is a secure privacy fence. A few steps up lead you to the main entry and a huge open place great room with soaring gabled ceilings. Here youll

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17365 Riverside Drive have any available units?
17365 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 17365 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17365 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17365 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17365 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 17365 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 17365 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17365 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17365 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17365 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 17365 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17365 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 17365 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17365 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17365 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17365 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17365 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

