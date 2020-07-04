17365 Riverside Drive

Amenities

This CHBO Complete, two-bedroom, one bath San Marcos cabin retreat blends luxury living with the rustic charm of life on the river. San Marcos is just thirty minutes south of downtown Austin and an hour from downtown San Antonio, along the I-35 corridor, making it a perfect spot for corporate tenants with business in either city or in the area who want a true Texas hill country experience.



Forbes recently pointed out that among the fastest growing cities in Texas, greater San Marcos tops the list, with both Hays and Comal counties growing even faster than Austin, which is the nations big city growth leader. In fact, Amazon recently opened a major distribution center joining grocer HEBs Distribution Center. Texas State University is the major university player here. CFAN, Philips, Thermon Manufacturing, Epic Piping and leaders in manufacturing, and travel nurses can easily reach Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC). Retail thrives at San Marcos Premium Outlets and Tanger Factory Outlets and attract big city shoppers. The proximity to Austin also means that employees of 3M, Apple Inc., Hewlett-Packard, AMD, Applied Materials, Cirrus Logic, Cisco Systems, eBay/PayPal, Bioware, Blizzard Entertainment, Hoovers, Intel Corporation, National Instruments, Samsung Group, Silicon Laboratories, Oracle Corporation, Hostgator, or United Devices can enjoy the quieter life in the country while still having a good commute.



This stilted log cabin is right on the river, surrounded by trees that give it privacy. Theres a short path down to the river and a small dock, too. Meandering down from the hills, the spring fed San Marcos weaves its way past the cabin, providing both calm respite and rousing fun to the people here that love to float slowly on its currents in the spring and summer. Off street parking is provided, as is a secure privacy fence. A few steps up lead you to the main entry and a huge open place great room with soaring gabled ceilings. Here youll