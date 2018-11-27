All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:43 PM

1725 Yorkshire Street

1725 Yorkshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Yorkshire Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Freshly updated! Home has just received a long list of improvements including new granite counters, backsplash, new showers, stainless steel appliances, and all new light fixtures. House is completed with fresh paint and scraped ceilings. There is a large patio and yard with a new fence.
Minimum two year lease is required with good rental history. Pets case by case. Pet deposit $400 per pet.No evictions. No judgment or lien from previous landlord. Each 18+ who is going to live in the house must submit an app. Must make 3x more than the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Yorkshire Street have any available units?
1725 Yorkshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Yorkshire Street have?
Some of 1725 Yorkshire Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Yorkshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Yorkshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Yorkshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Yorkshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Yorkshire Street offer parking?
No, 1725 Yorkshire Street does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Yorkshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Yorkshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Yorkshire Street have a pool?
No, 1725 Yorkshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Yorkshire Street have accessible units?
No, 1725 Yorkshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Yorkshire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Yorkshire Street does not have units with dishwashers.

