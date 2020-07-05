All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
16400 Red River Lane
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:52 PM

16400 Red River Lane

Location

16400 Red River Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Gorgeous&Spacious open floor plan 5BD,2.5BA hm features an ENORMOUS New downstair wooden flooring, downstairs Master with walk-in closets,4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 great cubby areas for children,Large Kitchen with an eat-in B'fast Area.New Upgrades include new wooden flooring entire downstairs, New paint.Enjoy afternoon shade and privacy with no homes behind property.Highly desirable Northwest ISD.MOVE-IN READY,COMMUNITY POOLS,playground&greenbelt areas.No rental sign in yard. NEW UPGRADED PICTURE WILL BE UPLOADED tomorrow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16400 Red River Lane have any available units?
16400 Red River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 16400 Red River Lane have?
Some of 16400 Red River Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16400 Red River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16400 Red River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16400 Red River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16400 Red River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 16400 Red River Lane offer parking?
No, 16400 Red River Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16400 Red River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16400 Red River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16400 Red River Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16400 Red River Lane has a pool.
Does 16400 Red River Lane have accessible units?
No, 16400 Red River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16400 Red River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16400 Red River Lane has units with dishwashers.

