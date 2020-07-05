16400 Red River Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Gorgeous&Spacious open floor plan 5BD,2.5BA hm features an ENORMOUS New downstair wooden flooring, downstairs Master with walk-in closets,4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 great cubby areas for children,Large Kitchen with an eat-in B'fast Area.New Upgrades include new wooden flooring entire downstairs, New paint.Enjoy afternoon shade and privacy with no homes behind property.Highly desirable Northwest ISD.MOVE-IN READY,COMMUNITY POOLS,playground&greenbelt areas.No rental sign in yard. NEW UPGRADED PICTURE WILL BE UPLOADED tomorrow.