All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 16257 Cowboy Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
16257 Cowboy Trail
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:02 AM

16257 Cowboy Trail

16257 Cowboy Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16257 Cowboy Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Updated home in Justin!!! - Come see this beautifully refinished home just minutes from North Fort Worth!!! This home is fresh off of a beautiful makeover. New paint on all of the walls and ceilings, as well as fresh carpet in every bedroom. The kitchen looks great with its brand new granite counter tops and gorgeous new side by side refrigerator.
This 3/2 has over 1500 square feet of living space and with backs up to trees so their is a little extra privacy in the back without rear neighbors.
Call now to schedule your appointment to see this home!!!!
This home is professionally managed by Real Property Management Legend.

(RLNE5494135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16257 Cowboy Trail have any available units?
16257 Cowboy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 16257 Cowboy Trail have?
Some of 16257 Cowboy Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16257 Cowboy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
16257 Cowboy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16257 Cowboy Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 16257 Cowboy Trail is pet friendly.
Does 16257 Cowboy Trail offer parking?
No, 16257 Cowboy Trail does not offer parking.
Does 16257 Cowboy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16257 Cowboy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16257 Cowboy Trail have a pool?
No, 16257 Cowboy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 16257 Cowboy Trail have accessible units?
No, 16257 Cowboy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 16257 Cowboy Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 16257 Cowboy Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University