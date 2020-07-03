16257 Cowboy Trail

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Updated home in Justin!!! - Come see this beautifully refinished home just minutes from North Fort Worth!!! This home is fresh off of a beautiful makeover. New paint on all of the walls and ceilings, as well as fresh carpet in every bedroom. The kitchen looks great with its brand new granite counter tops and gorgeous new side by side refrigerator.

This 3/2 has over 1500 square feet of living space and with backs up to trees so their is a little extra privacy in the back without rear neighbors.

Call now to schedule your appointment to see this home!!!!

This home is professionally managed by Real Property Management Legend.



(RLNE5494135)