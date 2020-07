Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Exceptionally clean 4-2-2 in Northwest ISD Very close to all schools. Very open with split Master Bedroom, 2 living areas and 1 formal dining as well as a breakfast area. Built-in desk in large kitchen. 4th bedroom at the front can also be used as a study. 2nd living adjacent to the kitchen has a lovely brick fireplace, perfect for winter nights. HOA has 2 pools and 3 playgrounds and a park. Has to see to appreciate