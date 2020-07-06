All apartments in Fort Worth
1605 Tierney Road

1605 Tierney Road · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Tierney Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated in the last few years. Beautiful hardwood floors almost thruout. Big windows. Two living areas, Flexible floor plan would allow one living area to be used as a formal dining or study. Updated kitchen w updated appliances, including refrigerator, granite counters. Master bath has new shower. Lovely porch overlooks the private backyard. Double garage with extra storage space. Gas dryer stays. Backyard has lots of fencing but is not totally fenced. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOUSE...AT LEAST 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Tierney Road have any available units?
1605 Tierney Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Tierney Road have?
Some of 1605 Tierney Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Tierney Road currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Tierney Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Tierney Road pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Tierney Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1605 Tierney Road offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Tierney Road offers parking.
Does 1605 Tierney Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Tierney Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Tierney Road have a pool?
No, 1605 Tierney Road does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Tierney Road have accessible units?
No, 1605 Tierney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Tierney Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Tierney Road has units with dishwashers.

