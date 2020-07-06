1605 Tierney Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated in the last few years. Beautiful hardwood floors almost thruout. Big windows. Two living areas, Flexible floor plan would allow one living area to be used as a formal dining or study. Updated kitchen w updated appliances, including refrigerator, granite counters. Master bath has new shower. Lovely porch overlooks the private backyard. Double garage with extra storage space. Gas dryer stays. Backyard has lots of fencing but is not totally fenced. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOUSE...AT LEAST 650.