1601 Colony Hill Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:52 AM

1601 Colony Hill Court

1601 Colony Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Colony Hill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular home with modern flare sits on one of the highest points in the area with stunning view of Meadowbrook Golf Course. Being the only home on top of the hill gives you complete privacy; this incredible 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is completely updated and freshly painted. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertop with plenty of storage space. The dark hardwood flooring throughout the first floor is great and easy to take care of. Location is so convenient and just minutes away from downtown Fort Worth. Schedule a tour and make this your new home sweet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Colony Hill Court have any available units?
1601 Colony Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Colony Hill Court have?
Some of 1601 Colony Hill Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Colony Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Colony Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Colony Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Colony Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1601 Colony Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Colony Hill Court offers parking.
Does 1601 Colony Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Colony Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Colony Hill Court have a pool?
No, 1601 Colony Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Colony Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 1601 Colony Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Colony Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Colony Hill Court has units with dishwashers.

