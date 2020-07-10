1601 Colony Hill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular home with modern flare sits on one of the highest points in the area with stunning view of Meadowbrook Golf Course. Being the only home on top of the hill gives you complete privacy; this incredible 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is completely updated and freshly painted. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertop with plenty of storage space. The dark hardwood flooring throughout the first floor is great and easy to take care of. Location is so convenient and just minutes away from downtown Fort Worth. Schedule a tour and make this your new home sweet home.