Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful property you would love to call home. Recently updated with granite counters in the kitchen, wood look laminate floors. New dishwasher and sink. Master downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. 42 inch Maple Cabinets, rounded sheetrock corners, covered patio, game room upstairs, 2 inch faux wood blinds, borders on two sides to hike & bike trail. Great opportunity to be in Chadwick Farms. Close to TMS, Tanger Outlets, Buc-Ees and so much more.