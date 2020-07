Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Avail for occupancy Dec 1st. Well cared for 3 bdrm + 2 bath + 2 car garage in Northwest ISD. Open floor plan with 2 living areas (or study). Kitchen incl granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Master bdrm split from other bdrms with view of greenbelt. Master bath incl dual sinks, separate shower-tub & lg walk in closet. Relax in the shade under covered patio facing greenbelt. New fence for added privacy. Pets on case-by-case basis per owner.