Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15572 Yarberry Drive

15572 Yarberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15572 Yarberry Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Captivating home in Chadwick Farms situated in the highly sought after Northwest ISD! Hardwood flooring! Neutral tones! Modern and updated fixtures! Elegant formal den and dining room in the front! CHEFS DREAM KITCHEN equipped with a breakfast nook, breakfast bar, DAZZLING granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, stylish tile backsplash, a plethora of cabinet space! OPEN CONCEPT! Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. Master suite downstairs features a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities PLUS a bonus room that connects to the master perfect for a home office, work out room or nursery. Upstairs includes a BONUS game-room, 2 secondary rooms and full bath. Pets to be considered case by case.

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15572 Yarberry Drive have any available units?
15572 Yarberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15572 Yarberry Drive have?
Some of 15572 Yarberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15572 Yarberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15572 Yarberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15572 Yarberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15572 Yarberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15572 Yarberry Drive offer parking?
No, 15572 Yarberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15572 Yarberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15572 Yarberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15572 Yarberry Drive have a pool?
No, 15572 Yarberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15572 Yarberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 15572 Yarberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15572 Yarberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15572 Yarberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

