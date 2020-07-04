15572 Yarberry Drive

Amenities

Captivating home in Chadwick Farms situated in the highly sought after Northwest ISD! Hardwood flooring! Neutral tones! Modern and updated fixtures! Elegant formal den and dining room in the front! CHEFS DREAM KITCHEN equipped with a breakfast nook, breakfast bar, DAZZLING granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, stylish tile backsplash, a plethora of cabinet space! OPEN CONCEPT! Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. Master suite downstairs features a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities PLUS a bonus room that connects to the master perfect for a home office, work out room or nursery. Upstairs includes a BONUS game-room, 2 secondary rooms and full bath. Pets to be considered case by case.



